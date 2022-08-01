GIKI Becomes The First University to Hold Online Entry Tests in Pakistan

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) recently conducted an online entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programs. With this, GIKI has become the first Pakistani university to hold online admission tests.

According to the official statement by the university, GIKI is known for setting new standards of excellence and the recent online admission test is one of them.

Both domestic and international candidates appeared in the entry test from their convenient locations. The test was monitored through online human invigilation aided with multimodal data collected through customized software to prevent the use of illicit means from the candidates.

It allowed the students to focus more on their preparation instead of worrying about managing travel-related expenses incurred due to the on-campus entry test.

GIKI’s Rector, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid, also lauded Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Associate Professor at GIKI’s Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering (FCSE), for consistently bringing innovation to GIKI’s operations.

Parents Worried

On the other hand, students and their parents have expressed serious reservations over the online entry test that was held for admission to 13 undergraduate disciplines at GIKI.

They have claimed that the university did not clearly communicate the instructions about the test. As a result, the candidates committed several errors that were completely avoidable, losing a chance to study at one of the top engineering institutes in the country.

One father said that his child did not read the instructions carefully and forgot to arrange an external camera with his device. As a result of a completely preventable mistake, his son will not be considered eligible for admission to GIKI.

Other Issues

One student said that there have been a lot of issues such as electricity load-shedding and internet outages due to the recent monsoon rainfalls in many areas of the country, particularly South Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

GIKI’s administration did not take these issues into consideration while arranging the country’s first-ever online entry test., parents and students said, adding that they have brought the issue to GIKI’s notice. However, the university has not yet issued any statement in this regard.