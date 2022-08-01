Punjab Adds New Subject to Matric and Intermediate Board Exams

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 1, 2022 | 1:03 pm
Punjab’s Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have announced the inclusion of Quran translations in the Matriculation and Intermediate curricula.

They added that the board examinations for the subject will be for classes 9 and 11.

Adding the translation of the Holy Quran to the Matriculation curriculum will increase the cumulative total marks of the board examination to 1,200.

It was also learned that the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board will develop the curriculum for the classes with the new subject.

In other news, the results of the Matriculation board examinations will be announced by 31 August, as previously stated by the Punjab education boards.

The education boards have also decided that students will be graded instead of being given positions this year and that all the candidates will be announced ‘successful’. Also, the results will be published on the boards’ websites.

No Extended Summer Vacations for Sindh

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department has denied the rumors that the summer vacations in the province will be extended due to the monsoon rains.

The Minister for Education & Literacy Department Sindh, also took to Twitter to reject the reports circulating on social media about summer vacations being extended beyond 1 August in the province.

The spokesperson of the education department confirmed that academic institutes will reopen from 1 August after the summer vacations in accordance with the schedule.

The statement comes after private schools in Karachi announced the extension of the summer break to 9 August due to the monsoon rains and Ashura.

