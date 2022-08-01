Restaurant at Karachi’s Do Darya Collapses into Sea [Video]

A restaurant situated at Karachi’s Do Darya, a coastal district with sunset viewpoints and terrace restaurants overlooking the Arabia Sea, collapsed due to the heavy rain in the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to SSP South Karachi, Asad Raza, a portion of a restaurant known as “Zaiqa” collapsed after heavy rainfalls weakened the wooden structure of the eatery.

Thankfully, no causalities have been reported as the eatery had been shut down for the last 12 years, the official confirmed.

SSP South Karachi added that Police and rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Locals informed the teams that the restaurant was closed 12 years ago.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. The videos show locals attempting to pull the collapsed wooden structure of the deserted eatery out of the water.

Here is the video.

The incident has sparked fears among Karachi residents as they are of the view that recent rains have weakened the wooden foundations of the restaurants located at Do Darya.

