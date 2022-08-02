Miftah Meets Traders to Resolve Taxation Issues Before Strike Deadline

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, held a meeting with a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI) and assured the delegation of his full support in an attempt to calm the traders.

The President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharafat Ali Shah, and the President of the MCSTSI, Fayyaz Khan, shared the issues being faced by the traders, especially related to the imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes, and sales tax.

The Finance Minister was also briefed about this sector’s contribution to Pakistan’s economic development. It was also noted that the sector’s issues should be resolved at the earliest possible.

Minister Ismail acknowledged the sector’s contribution to the economic development of the country and assured the delegation that its apprehensions would be addressed. He also apprised the delegation that reviews are being carried out for the resolution of the aforementioned issues.

The delegation thanked the minister for his full support and cooperation.

Traders, from all over the country, have expressed displeasure toward the imposition of taxes on electricity bills and called for a nationwide strike if the government fails to fulfill their demands.

During a press conference on Monday, the President of the Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry, complained about the imposition of taxes by the government. He pointed out that it had not consulted the traders before imposing the tax and declared his demands, including the removal of several taxes and reduction in others.

Chaudhry also asked the Finance Minister to hold meetings with traders and resolve their issues within a week. He warned that if the government fails to comply with the demands, the traders will call for a shutter-down strike on 17 August.