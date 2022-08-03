Pakistani Boxer Sets His Eyes on Country’s 1st Medal at Commonwealth Games

Pakistani boxer, Ilyas Hussain, has successfully qualified for the quarter-finals of the Men’s Over 54kg–57kg (Featherweight) competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

The young boxer defeated Anthony Shawn Joseph of Trinidad in his Round of 16 fight and is very confident of winning the title at the showpiece event.

Speaking to the media after his much-needed victory, Ilyas Hussain congratulated the people of Pakistan and said, “I am thankful to each and everyone for their support. People prayed for me and Allah gave me success.”

The young boxer, who will face England’s Jude Gallagher in a knock-out match on August 3, stated that he is well prepared and confident of winning a medal for his country.

Sharing his experience in the CWG 2022, the 22-year-old boxer said that he is enjoying the event because all of the competitors are tough and well-prepared, which provides him with a learning opportunity.

It is worth noting that Ilyas is Pakistan’s last hope for a medal in the boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with most of the contesters in Pakistan’s contingent having already lost their chances.

Earlier this week, boxer Zohaib Rasheed was reportedly forced to miss his participation in the event after organizers of the boxing competition skipped his name in the competition’s draws.