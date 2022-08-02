Players Unhappy After PCB Refuses to Let Top Stars Play Big Bash League

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided against granting NOCs to the players for the upcoming Big Bash League. The top players are unable to make themselves available for the BBL following PCB’s decision.

ALSO READ Pakistan Vs. India Clash on 28 August as Schedule Announced for Asia Cup 2022

Centrally contracted players are seldom seen in the T20 leagues around the world with PCB trying to reserve the top performers for national duties.

However, none of the Pakistani players, including those not part of the central contracts, have signed up for the BBL draft this time around. It is said that PCB is aiming at regulating workload for players but the situation seems to disturb the cricketers as they eye huge money on offer in the T20 leagues around the world.

Despite being the top performers in the short format, Pakistani players are missing out on massive monetary gains due to PCB’s conservative policy regarding T20 leagues.

According to reports, players are unhappy after PCB has declined permission to let the players star in the upcoming season of Big Bash. PCB has not cleared its stance on UAE’s ILT20 and South Africa’s T20 league either.

ALSO READ Shajar Abbas Out of CWG 100m Race Despite Career-Best Performance

PCB has recently offered split central contracts for white and red ball cricket with the players performing in all formats getting double benefits. However, even the revised contracts are nowhere close to the massive money offered in T20 leagues, not being enough to dim the sparkle of franchise cricket for players.