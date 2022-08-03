Punjab University Announces Holidays for Ashura

The Punjab University has announced 2 holidays for the employees as well as the students attending summer courses at all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges for Ashura.

According to the official notification issued by Additional Registrar Academics, Punjab University will remain closed on 8 and 9 August on the occasion of Ashura (9 and 10 Muharram).

Earlier this year in June, Punjab University announced the summer vacations. As per the official schedule, the summer vacations took effect on 6 June and were supposed to end on 29 July. However, last week, Punjab University extended the summer vacations for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges. The university will now reopen on 15 August.

Although the university is currently observing summer vacations, it has announced holidays for Ashura because the summer vacation schedule doesn’t apply to the students and teachers of the summer courses, which is why the university has separately notified Ashura holidays.

Last month, Punjab University announced 7 holidays for the employees as well as the students attending summer courses on account of Eid-ul-Azha. The university remained closed from 9-15 July on account of Eid.

ALSO READ FBISE Officially Announces Matric Exams Results

Exam Schedule for Associate Degrees

In a separate development, Punjab University had also announced the date sheets for the annual exams for Associate Degree (AD) Programs for Arts and Science last month.

As per the notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the theoretical exams for the part I will be held in August and part II in August and September. The practical exams for both parts will take place in September and October.