Here are the Complete FBISE’s SSC-II Annual Results

By Haroon Hayder | Published Aug 3, 2022 | 12:09 pm

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of matriculation part-II exams earlier today.

Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, awarded the DMCs to top-performing students in an official ceremony held earlier today at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

Although the results have been declared, students are unable to view their results because all the servers of FBISE’s website are down. However, they can view their results directly from the official gazette which is attached below.

