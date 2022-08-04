Zong Bags the Bulk of Opensignal’s Network Experience Awards Q2, 2022

As Pakistan’s telecom sector paves its path towards 5G while battling immediate hurdles in its way, Opensignal, the UK-based mobile analytics company has shared its latest report on Pakistan’s mobile network usage experience in Q2, 2022.

The independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience, Opensignal has dedicated itself to understanding the true experience consumers receive on wireless networks.

After studying the mobile network experience of Pakistan’s users on the four countrywide mobile providers Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, and Zong for a period of 90 days, spanning from April 1, 2022, to June 29, 2022, the report compares how each network compares to one another.

These mobile networks were compared in terms of video streaming experience, gaming experience, download and upload speeds, and 4G coverage/availability. All of the brands were given a score according to their performance in each category.

Zong easily dominated the majority of Opensignal’s awards, taking first place in four out of ten categories (Download Speed Experience, Games Experience, Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience) and sharing first place in four others, including three awards with Jazz (Voice App Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and 4G Availability) and the Video Experience award with Ufone.

Ufone, on the other hand, won Consistency awards, for both Outstanding Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality.

Gaming Experience

When playing multiplayer mobile games, Pakistani smartphone users on the Zong mobile network got the highest quality of experience accessible.

Therefore, Zong wins the Games Experience title entirely and surpasses its previous joint victory with Jazz. Zong is now 3.4 points ahead of second-place Jazz.

Uploads and Downloads

The Download Speed Experience award also goes to Zong. With average internet speeds of 11.4 Mbps, Zong subscribers in Pakistan had the fastest Download Speed Experience, 0.7 Mbps faster than Jazz users.

The difference between Zong and other providers varied considerably, ranging from 19.3 percent with third-placed Ufone to a stunning 204.6 percent above the speeds reported by Telenor subscribers.

In terms of 4G Download Speed, Ufone was found to be quicker, with an average of 15.7 Mbps.

Jazz and Zong share the Upload Speed Experience prize. Jazz and Zong consumers rated the greatest Upload Speed Experience, with no statistically significant difference in their speeds, which averaged between 4.3 and 4.4 Mbps.

Ufone’s average upload speed was somewhat lower than Telenor’s, at 3.9 Mbps, whilst Telenor’s upload speed was just 2 Mbps.

4G Coverage and Availability

Zong consumers are connected to 4G in approximately six out of ten visited places. Zong also won the 4G Coverage Experience award with a score of 5.9 on a scale of 10 — 0.6-0.7 points ahead of Jazz and Telenor and 3.5 points ahead of Ufone.

Jazz and Zong split the 4G Availability prize with scores between 84.8 and 85.4%, Telenor came in second with 80.4%, while Ufone was the furthest behind with 68.7%.

This indicates that consumers of Jazz, Zong, and Telenor can connect to 4G mobile services more than 80 percent of the time.

Excellent Consistent Quality

Ufone scores 49.7 percent for Excellent Consistent Quality and 75.6 percent for Core Consistent Quality, edging out Zong, the runner-up, for both Consistency categories.