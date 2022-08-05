India’s Focus is Asia Cup Game Against Pakistan Instead of World Cup: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has said that India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 WC 2021 has damaged the team and they are now desperately attempting to bounce back.

The former captain stated on his official YouTube channel that the Rohit Sharma-led side’s focus will be on the upcoming Asia Cup rather than the T20 World Cup as they play series after series of the shortest format.

ALSO READ Rawalkot Hawks Appoint Ahmed Shehzad as Captain for KPL 2

Pakistan and India will square off in the Asia Cup match on August 28 for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2021, and both teams are expected to face each other multiple times during the tournament.

It is important to note that the Men in Blue have played a total of five series since the T20 WC 2021 and have won four of them, with the series against South Africa ending in a draw.

ALSO READ Pakistan Sports Board Announces Huge Cash Prizes for Medal Winners at CWG 2022

While speaking about the upcoming Asia Cup clash, Rashid predicted that India will play better cricket in the UAE while all of their preparations will be focused on the India-Pakistan match.

Speaking on the importance of the Indo-Pakistan match, Rashid added that a match between Pakistan and India is always considered highly crucial even in any bilateral series.

ALSO READ Taimur Khan Knocks Out Indian Opponent to Win Asian Heavyweight Boxing Title

He said that the Indian team, the board, and the management will concentrate solely on defeating Pakistan and winning the Asia Cup, and that India may be the tournament favorite if all of its in-form players are available.