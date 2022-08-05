Mesmerizing Views and Adventurous Activities – Malam Jabba Ski Resort Has it All

As you travel up the curvy roads of Swat, eyeing breathtaking views of the valley, the journey concludes with a sight that makes all the traveling worth it – Malam Jabba Ski Resort, a beautiful destination stationed amidst the Hindu Kush and Himalayan mountains.

It is an all-season destination, home to a variety of exhilarating activities – chairlift, zipline, human slingshot, giant swing, VR rides, and a couple of games for kids to enjoy as well.

All the rides and their equipment conform to state-of-the-art safety and quality procedures and are tested and reviewed by a team of foreign experts and engineers, multiple times a year.

The resort is also accompanied by a 5-star hotel – PC Malam Jabba, offering premium accommodation to visitors.

Sit back in the chairlift as you peacefully move from the hustle and bustle of the resort’s central area to the top station where you can view the resort in its entirety.

From there, your return journey down to the base station can either be another chairlift ride or you can choose to use the zipline as your vehicle, as you take a quick, minute-long flight over the resort, enjoying a bird’s eye view.

Additionally, the resort provides an opportunity for tourists to indulge in the sport of skiing throughout the year, regardless of the weather.

To ensure tourists do not miss out on this fascinating sport in the summer, VR skiing is also installed, providing a virtual ski experience.

As you head towards the backside of the resort, the track leads you to adventures found nowhere else in the country – human slingshot and giant swing, new rides introduced in Pakistan.

Not just an ordinary swing, the giant swing at Malam Jabba is one of its kind. Grasp the handles as you sit in your seat and swing through the skies as high as the clouds, enjoying views of the surrounding valley.

The human slingshot, on the other hand, pulls you backward and fires you into the air like a catapult, as you soar through the skies and scream in excitement.

A visit to Malam Jabba Ski Resort is a complete package. Not only does one experience the thrill of a lifetime through the adventurous activities on offer, but there are also several options to satisfy the tastebuds of a gourmet.

For a premium culinary experience, one can visit the restaurant located in PC to indulge in scrumptious meals and witness the gastronomical wonders on offer.

Also, the restaurant ‘Lazeez’ serves traditional cuisines with a vast menu that provides lots of varieties to choose from.

There is also a food court at the resort that caters to all different types of cravings, ranging from snacks, and ice creams, to beverages like tea, coffee, shakes, and many more.

At the same time, there is also a Gloria Jean’s outlet in the center of the resort, where tourists can enjoy meals and sip on appetizing coffee as they gaze at stunning views of the resort through the glass windows of the café.

Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosts a variety of events throughout the year, ranging from sports competitions to family festivals and a lot more.

Sports events are conducted all year round, to name a few, the internationally acclaimed Red Bull Homerun, ski and snowboarding competition in the winter season, and grass ski competition, mountain bike race in the summer months.

These events provide an excellent platform for athletes to showcase their talents and take part in similar or even grander opportunities in the future – local as well as international.

The resort ensures that there is something going on all the time, for visitors from all walks of life.

Not only are athletes invited from all over Pakistan, but families and friends are also attracted by a diversified variety of events such as food festivals, musical performances, survival workshops, and a lot more.

If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, Malam Jabba Ski Resort is your answer – a resort managed by a team of international and experienced experts, easily able to match the standards of any world-class resort.

Not only is there a plethora of exciting activities to venture into, but the entire experience is also enhanced by the mesmerizing beauty of the location, the relaxing weather, and the breathtaking views everywhere you look.