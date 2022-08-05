Punjab Facing Scarcity of Life-Saving Drugs

The shortage of critically important drugs is once again exacerbating the difficulties of patients in Punjab.

According to sources in the pharmaceutical sector, the market is suffering from a shortage of common as well as highly crucial life-saving drugs.

ALSO READ Pakistan Begins Importing Inexpensive Cancer Medicine From Russia After a Long Break

Panadol, one of the most common drugs for treating headaches and body pain, has gone short in the market. Drugs for the treatment of asthma, blood pressure, epilepsy, and joint pain are also in short supply. Sources have revealed that anesthetics are also in short supply, causing an unwanted delay in operations.

On Thursday, Health Department Punjab highlighted that the province is currently facing a shortage of 53 essential medicines and requested the help of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association in this regard.

As per Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, drugs are in short supply due to an increase in the price of raw materials in the international market as well as the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.