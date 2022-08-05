SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Due to Increase in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended 4 August 2022, recorded an increase of 0.82 percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI recorded the highest-ever year-on-year increase of 38.63 percent in the week under review due to an increase in the prices of diesel (109.15 percent), onions (107.95 percent), pulse masoor (106.71 percent), petrol (88.94 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (74.44 percent), mustard oil (73.89 percent), chicken (73.42 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (72.26 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (70.48 percent), washing soap (62.62percent), pulse gram (59.07 percent), electricity for q1 (52.61 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse mash (46.01 percent) and garlic (41.16 percent), while a decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42 percent), sugar (16.27 percent) and gur (1.86 percent).

ALSO READ US Donates 36 Vehicles to KP Health Department

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 207.47 percent during the week ended 18 July 2022 to 209.17 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 1.16 percent, 1.07 percent, 0.98 percent, 0.91 percent and 0.69 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.71percent) items increased, 04 (7.84percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included onions (24.92 percent), tomatoes (11.93 percent), pulse moong (5.72 percent), pulse mash (5.28 percent), potatoes (5.03 percent), pulse masoor (4.43 percent), hi-speed diesel (3.78 percent), toilet soap (2.81 percent), pulse gram (2.69 percent), eggs (2.44 percent), powdered milk Nido 390 gm polybag each (1.61 percent), gur (1.53 percent), LPG (1.49 percent), salt powdered (1.46 percent), garlic (1.30 percent), shirting (1.19 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.12 percent), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (1 percent), mustard oil (0.84 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.82 percent), milk fresh (0.66 percent), cigarettes capstan (0.56 percent), curd (0.52 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.47 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.46 percent), georgette (0.45 percent), mutton (0.36 percent), rice basmati broken (0.24 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.21 percent), sugar (0.20 percent), cooked daal (0.13 percent), beef with bone (0.12 percent) and Sufi washing soap (0.09 percent).

ALSO READ Finance Ministry Restricts Allocation of Supplementary Grants During FY23

The items which registered a decrease in prices include chicken (5.08 percent), bananas (3.40 percent), petrol super (1.29 percent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.15 percent).