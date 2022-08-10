Import Consignments Piled Up on Ports Due to Slow Clearance

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started the clearance of import consignments at various ports and customs stations and is now taking measures to expedite the process.

According to the FBR, a large number of consignments were piled up at various ports and customs stations due to the slow clearance process. The clearance process slowed after the Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) regarding the importers’ consignments were issued.

Moreover, the board has instructed the Chief Collectors to waive the additional charges accumulated on the consignees due to the slow consignment clearance process at the ports.

The FBR has called for a report from the concerned Chief Collectors for consignment clearance within a week and has instructed them to take measures to facilitate the importers with the clearance.

The FBR said that it waived additional charges incurred due to the lackluster and slow clearance process as a relief to the importers.