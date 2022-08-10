Japan to Train Local Govt Officials in Newly Merged Districts of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed an agreement with the Japanese government to improve the facility of civil services to Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) by providing training to local elected officials.

The agreement will include activities such as training for newly elected representatives, officers in Regional Municipal Offices, and officers in charge of capacity development of local government authorities.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Representative Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office, Kinoshita Yasumitsu, Secretary Local Government Election & Rural Development Department, Zaheer Ul Islam Shah, Secretary Local Council Board (LCB), Arif Baloch, and Joint Secretary (Japan), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Adil Akbar Khan.

Since the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is strongly committed to the sustainable development of the region and the promotion of the well-being of the people in NMDs, former FATA.

At the same time, given the fact that civil services from local governments had not been provided to the population in the districts before the merger, there is a severe need to enhance the capacity of local government officials to provide sufficient services to the residents.

Therefore, this project has been formulated to enhance the capacity of the local government officers as well as the Local Government School, a training institute for local government officers in KP to support them to acquire the necessary practical skills and knowledge useful to undertake their duties.

The project will also expand its activities to peer-to-peer learning and promotion of state-society dialogue at a later stage.

Through this technical cooperation, the government of Japan and JICA continues to extend their cooperation in Pakistan for strengthening the capacity of local government officers of the Government of KP and support a trust-building between the government and the communities, and promotion of the well-being of citizens in KP.