Govt to Notify New Tax Rates for Retailers in October

The government will notify new tax rates for trades under the fixed tax scheme from October 1, 2022, and old tax rates (prior to budget 2022-23) will continue during July-September 2022.

Sources told Propakistani that four major decisions were taken during the last meeting to finalize sales tax collection through electricity bills held at the ministry of finance to finalize collection of sales tax through electricity bills. The meeting was presided over by the Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail.

The major decisions were as follows: