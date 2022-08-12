Govt to Establish 4 New Anti-Benami Zones Under FATF Conditions

The government has proposed to establish four new Anti Benami Zones under the conditions set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Sources told ProPakistani that the government plans on establishing these zones in Hyderabad, Multan, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

The sources added that the new Anti Benami Zone would be set up to speed up operations, and the government would also provide a full legal team and logistic support to newly established zones. Establishing these new Anti-Benami Zones will reduce the rate of financial crimes, they added.

Currently, 3 Anti Benami Zones have been set up in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistani government has started preparations for the FATF’s on-site visit expected in October. The government has been taking strict measures to ensure that the country is removed from FATF’s grey list allowing the Pakistani trade to boost.

In this regard, new appointments have been made in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its subsidiary departments to ensure that all FATF conditions are being met. The government has recently also fired a tax official who was found to be guilty of money laundering.