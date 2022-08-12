Rs. 100 Billion Disbursed Under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme

The disbursement under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme reached Rs. 100 billion while applications worth Rs.500 billion were already received and approvals had amounted to Rs. 236 billion as of 30 June 2022.

This was stated by Executive Director Development Finance Group (DFG) Mr. Samar Hasnain in the 7th Episode of the SBP Podcast series.

He reiterated that the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) scheme has not shut down permanently and the government has decided to revise the features of the Scheme in light of the changed macroeconomic situation.

Finance Minister has constituted a committee to study the features of the Scheme and to see if there is a need to revise the features, he added.

Samar Hasnain elaborated that the change in the policy rate, exchange rate deterioration and increase of 16 percent in Karachi Inter Bank Offered Rate (KIBOR) were the major reasons behind the revision of the MPMG scheme.

He further said that the subsidy had gone up to 15 percent for the government to pay which was 7 percent initially. At the same time government was resuming the talks with IMF and was taking fiscal consolidation measures, hence it became difficult for it to bear this subsidy.

While shedding a light on those belonging to informal sectors, he said that SBP developed score cards for people with informal incomes. All an individual needs to do in that regard is to insert his electricity bills, mobile top-ups and other bills in the scorecard and by doing this, banks using a defined model calculated the score for such individuals. Based on that score, banks calculated the repaying capacity and decided the amount of loan that should be given to him/her.

Comparing mortgage financing in neighboring countries, he elaborated that it is ten to 20 percent in developing countries like Malaysia, and Indonesia. In developed countries, it is even more than 100 percent. He regretted that In Pakistan, the mortgage financing to GDP ratio is less than 0.5 percent. He said the construction sector is connected with 40 allied industries. Hence, the housing sector is linked with economic growth.