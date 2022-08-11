Stats Prove Pakistan as Most Successful T20I Team in Last 12 Months

The Pakistan cricket team excelled in the T20I format in the last year or so as they hold the highest win percentage during the period. Babar Azam-led Pakistan enjoys a win percentage of 84.62 which is the best for any team in the last 12 months.

Pakistan had recently peaked in the T20I format, with Babar Azam atop the batting rankings and Mohammad Rizwan as ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Pakistan is now back in the limelight, as the latest statistics show them to be the most successful team of the year. Pakistan has won 11 of the previous 13 matches it has played, translating to a win percentage of 84.62. This places Pakistan above Australia and India, which are ranked second and third with victory percentages of 81.25 and 78.57, respectively.

