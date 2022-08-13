Sindh Textbook Board Includes Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Bio in Curriculum

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has expressed his delight at the inclusion of his biography in the Urdu syllabus of class 4, calling it a great honor for him and his family.

The former captain took to Twitter in response to the pictures of his biography in Urdu textbooks that are circulating on social media and said “Thank you! This is a big honor for me. As role models, we endeavor to inspire children.”

ALSO READ Inaugural Women’s U19 Tournament to Commence Today

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to its first Champions Trophy victory, pledged that he will always be available to contribute to these efforts.

Thank you! This is a big honour for me. As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts.@SindhGovt1 @sindhBoard🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/NL4FFNlzQL — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 12, 2022

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Naila Kiani Makes History by Scaling Gasherbrum I

The Government of Sindh and the Sindh Education Board recently included the biography of Sarfaraz Ahmad and his accomplishments for Pakistan in the class 4 Urdu textbook.

After the news went viral on social media, Sarfarz’s wife, Khushbakht wrote on Twitter “Thrilled! Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teachers! Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulillah.”

ALSO READ Stats Prove Pakistan as Most Successful T20I Team in Last 12 Months

It is worth noting that the wicket-keeper batter is regarded as one of Pakistan cricket’s most successful captains, having led the team to two ICC titles in 2006 and 2017.

In 2006, the then under-19 captain of Pakistan led the team to the ICC Under-19 World Cup glory against India. In 2017, he led the national team to the Champions Trophy final, where the Men in Green defeated arch-rivals India.