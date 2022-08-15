India’s Limited Edition Cricket Jersey Copies PSL 7 Design

Indian Cricket Team launched a limited edition national team jersey on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence day. The design was appreciated by the Indian cricketing faithful until some fans pointed out that the design is copied from the logo of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The design of the ‘7’ used to depict the 75th Independence Day is directly copied from ‘7’ used in PSL 7’s logo. Numeral 5 in 75 is also based on the same design. 75 runs across the entire front of the new shirt to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. The huge blunder by the Indian Cricket Team was pointed out by social media users in Pakistan as they pounced on the opportunity to troll them.

While India is known for copying songs from across the border, this incident is much more embarrassing as it involves their ‘prestigious’ cricket team.

Former Head of Player Acquisition and Management in PSL, Imran Ahmad Khan, took to Twitter to point out the glaring similarity between the two designs.

Both Pakistan and India share an intense rivalry on the cricketing field. The two nations are also at loggerheads over their franchise T20 leagues. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered the largest in the world, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has given it some tough competition since its inception 7 years ago.

The two arch-rivals are set to face each other on a number of occasions in the coming months. They are scheduled to play on 28 August in the 2022 Asia Cup and may face each other twice again in the tournament depending on the results. The two teams will again face off in the 2022 T20 World Cup on 23 October in Melbourne.