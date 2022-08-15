Twitter Erupts as Another Aussie Star Accuses Hasnain of Chucking [Video]

Australian all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis, accused Pakistani speedster, Mohammad Hasnain of chucking after being dismissed during Southern Brave’s clash against Oval Invincibles in the ongoing The Hundred 2022.

Stoinis was dismissed as he top-edged a delivery by Hasnain during the first innings of the match. While walking back to the pavilion, he shockingly imitated Hasnain’s action by bending his arm, accusing the speedster of having an illegal bowling action.

Stoinis’ disgraceful act did not sit well with the cricketing fraternity as they criticized the Australian all-rounder for baseless allegations and bringing the game into disrepute. The cricketing community reminded Stoinis that Hasnain has already remodeled his action and has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after several biomechanics tests.

Initially, Hasnain was accused by another Australian all-rounder, Moises Henriques, during the 2021-22 Big Bash League. Henriques had hinted to the umpire that Hasnain’s bowling action is doubtful after which the umpire reported the action to the authorities. Hasnain was subsequently banned from bowling after his arm had more than 15 degrees bend during the delivery.

The cricketing fans were left furious as Stoinis laid the baseless allegation. Here are the reactions:

This is shocking !!! Hasnain has been cleared & it has nothing to do with Stoinis @thehundred #TheHundred https://t.co/vMTw0KC9MG — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) August 14, 2022

Disappointing reaction from Marcus Stoinis after he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain. How about sticking to playing cricket and letting the officials do their job #TheHundred #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oYOSb12GTr — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 14, 2022

This is a clearly both Level 2 dissent against the umpires and making a gesture of an insulting nature to another player. It will be interesting to see if the ECB punishes Stoinis, or allows this kind of behaviour to proliferate in their 'family-friendly' competition. https://t.co/7ZuMuFYRmF — Danny (@dafrankland) August 14, 2022

What Marcus Stoinis should realize is that his actions here speak more to the legitimacy of ICC's testing protocols, as opposed to his opinion on Hasnain's remodelled action. It's a gesture which implies that the recently concluded tests were inaccurate. Not very sportsman-like. https://t.co/chzGPWqJ5B — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) August 15, 2022