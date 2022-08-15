Twitter Erupts as Another Aussie Star Accuses Hasnain of Chucking [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 15, 2022 | 2:42 pm

Australian all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis, accused Pakistani speedster, Mohammad Hasnain of chucking after being dismissed during Southern Brave’s clash against Oval Invincibles in the ongoing The Hundred 2022.

ALSO READ

Stoinis was dismissed as he top-edged a delivery by Hasnain during the first innings of the match. While walking back to the pavilion, he shockingly imitated Hasnain’s action by bending his arm, accusing the speedster of having an illegal bowling action.

Stoinis’ disgraceful act did not sit well with the cricketing fraternity as they criticized the Australian all-rounder for baseless allegations and bringing the game into disrepute. The cricketing community reminded Stoinis that Hasnain has already remodeled his action and has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after several biomechanics tests.

Initially, Hasnain was accused by another Australian all-rounder, Moises Henriques, during the 2021-22 Big Bash League. Henriques had hinted to the umpire that Hasnain’s bowling action is doubtful after which the umpire reported the action to the authorities. Hasnain was subsequently banned from bowling after his arm had more than 15 degrees bend during the delivery.

ALSO READ

The cricketing fans were left furious as Stoinis laid the baseless allegation. Here are the reactions:

Also Read

close
>