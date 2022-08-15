Legendary Ricky Ponting Gives His Verdict on Pakistan-India Asia Cup Match

Pakistan cricket team will square off against arch-rivals India in a blockbuster clash of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 at Dubai Stadium, nearly a year after their previous encounter at the T20I World Cup 2021.

Former cricketers and cricket analysts have begun to pick their favorite team for the highly anticipated match, and former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, is one of them, believing India will come out victorious this time around.

ALSO READ Inaugural Women’s U19 Tournament to Commence Today

Speaking in The ICC Review, Ponting said, “I will stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan. That is taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continues to present out-and-out superstar players.”

The two countries last met in the T20 World Cup 2021, when the Men in Green defeated Virat Kohli’s side by 10 wickets. Shaheen Shah was named player of the match for his outstanding spell.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Naila Kiani Makes History by Scaling Gasherbrum I

It is also worth noting that both teams are expected to compete in three matches in the upcoming Asia Cup, while the former T20 champions will also face each other in T20 World on October 23 at the MCG.

While answering a question regarding the Pakistan-India rivalry, Ponting said, “As a cricket lover like I am and a cricket observer, any time those sorts of battles come up it’s almost always nice to sit back and watch because everything just goes up a notch, doesn’t it?”