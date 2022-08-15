Pakistan, KSA to Enhance Ongoing Cooperation in Multiple Sectors

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have resolved to expedite the ongoing cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, and trade.

This was committed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. Both the leaders reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the ties between both countries.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken by the two sides during Prime Minister’s visit to KSA in April 2022. He thanked the Crown Prince for the economic and development support that KSA provided to Pakistan in recent times.

The Crown Prince congratulated the Prime Minister on the 75th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.

The news has come after sources in the Ministry of Finance revealed that KSA plans to renew the $3 billion assistance to Pakistan in the form of safe deposits till December 2023. However, KSA has not made the final announcement in this regard.