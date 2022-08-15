Ross Taylor Makes Shocking Revelation About Being Slapped by IPL Team Owner

Former New Zealand captain, Ross Taylor, recently published his autobiography, Black & White, in which he detailed a number of incidents that occurred during his sixteen-year-long career.

The former middle-order batter also revealed an incident from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he was allegedly slapped by the Rajasthan Royals’ owner after getting out on a duck while chasing a huge target.

The Rajasthan Royals batter described the incident, saying that while chasing 195 runs in the 2011 IPL, he was out lbw for a duck and the owner slapped him on the face, saying they didn’t pay a million dollars to get a duck.

He was laughing and they weren’t hard slaps but I’m not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances, I wasn’t going to make an issue of it, but I couldn’t imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments.

Taylor did represent more than one franchise during his IPL career. He was with Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2011, and he also played for Delhi Capitals and Pune Warriors later on.

The right-handed batter also revealed that franchises are more loyal to long-serving players, and if he was selected by RCB for US$950,000, it would have been his fourth year with them.

It is pertinent to mention here that throughout his IPL career, which spanned 55 games from 2008 to 2014, the Kiwi batter amassed 1,017 runs at an average of 25.04 while maintaining a strike rate of over 123.