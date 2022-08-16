Mirpur Royals Batter Refuses to Change Helmet Despite Umpire’s Instructions in KPL

Mirpur Royals’ batter, Ali Imran, has been fined 15 percent of his match fee, for breaching the KPL Code of Conduct during his side’s match against Bagh Stallions on August 15th, 2022.

Ali Imran was charged for disobeying an umpire’s instructions during the mentioned match. The offense is a violation of article 2.4 of the code of conduct and falls under Level-1 of breaches.

Ali Imran used an inappropriate helmet and refused to change it when asked by the umpires during his innings for which he was charged 15% of his applicable match fee.

Ali Imran pleaded guilty and did not contest the charge leveled upon him.