Hasnain Thanks Shoaib Akhtar for Speaking Out Against Stoinis’ Shamless Attitude

Pakistan’s pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, has thanked Shoaib Akhter for the support after Australian all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis appeared to accuse him of chucking during the ongoing franchise tournament in England.

In response to a tweet in which Akhtar slammed Stoinis for his gesture and questioned the ICC for remaining silent on the matter, the young pacer said, “Thank you Shoaib Bhai for supporting me.”

Thank you shoaib bhai for supporting me. @shoaib100mph https://t.co/2Ay7cTo5tk — Mohammad Hasnain (@MHasnainPak) August 16, 2022

It is worth noting that Stoinis and Hasnain met during the Hundred match between the Southern Brave and the Oval Invincibles, where the Pakistani pacer took his wicket with a brilliant delivery.

While walking back to the pavilion, the right-handed batter claimed the delivery was illegal and imitated a bowling action with a throwing motion, to which the world’s fastest bowler reacted angrily.

The former pacer shared the same image on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Shameful gesture by Stoinis regarding bowling action of Hasnain during The Hundred 2022.”

“How dare you do such things?? Of course, ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone’s been cleared already,” Akhtar concluded.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, former Indian batting great, Virender Sehwag, stated that it was difficult for him to pick Pakistan’s speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, because he used to jerk his elbow, claiming that the speedster knew he was chucking.