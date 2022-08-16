Is Shoaib Malik Really Retiring From International Cricket?

Experienced Pakistan cricketer, Shoaib Malik, has been in the headlines following the national selection committee’s decision to ignore him for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which will be held later this month in the UAE.

There were also speculations that the former captain would finally say goodbye to an international career spanning more than two decades, but his manager, Arsalan Shah, has put those rumors to rest.

Following reports of Malik’s retirement, Arsalan Shah stated that the allrounder is fully fit and has no plans to retire from international cricket. He also urged cricket fans to verify news before spreading rumors.

– Attention: For all those asking #ShoaibMalik is not announcing his retirement, he is super fit and available to play for Pakistan. If & when he does you all will get to know. Please verify your resources & avoid spreading baseless rumors… #Cricket #Pakistan — Arsalan H. SHAH (@arsalanhshah) August 16, 2022

It is worth noting that the selection committee announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month, and his absence from the squad disappointed his fans, as it was expected that he would make his way to the team.

Malik, who captained the national team during the 2007 T20 World Cup, is regarded as one of the most experienced cricketers in the current setup and is Pakistan’s third highest run-scorer in the shortest format.

Malik last played for the national team in a T20I series against Bangladesh last year, and he has played in 446 international matches for the Green Shirts since his ODI debut in 1999.