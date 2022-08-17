Monsoon Rains Set to Break All Records in Karachi

Monsoon rains this season have shattered all previous records in Karachi, with the provincial capital set to cross the 1,000 mm mark for the first time in history.

According to Pak Weather, the largest private automated weather station network and weather source in the country, the South Karachi district in the provincial capital has received the most rainfall with 800 mm in the region.

Taking into account the rainfall in South Karachi coupled with the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) warning of more torrential rains in Karachi in September, the provincial capital is on its way to crossing the 1,000 mm rainfall mark.

Moreover, Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has received more than 500 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, breaking a 55-year-old record in the process. The last time Karachi airport received this much rainfall was way back in 1967.

Monsoon rains have wreaked devastation in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab, and the upper parts of the country this year. The intermittent torrential spells of rainfall have killed hundreds of people, damaged property worth billions of rupees, inundated major highways, and choked drainages.

Last month, the Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, told that monsoon rainfall has broken 30-year-old records in Sindh and Balochistan for the month of July.

Overall, monsoon rains have shattered 61-year-old in Pakistan for the month of July. The annual national rainfall average in July is 63.1 mm. However, the country received 177.6 mm of rainfall, making it the wettest July since 1961.

Overall, Pakistan received 181% above average rainfall in July. A province-wise breakdown of last month’s data showed that Balochistan received 450% above average rain, Sindh 308%, Punjab 116%, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 32%, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 30%.