Pakistan Requests Relief Assistance from UN in Flood Affected Areas

Pakistan has requested a more active role of the United Nations (UN) in relief work after the devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan, adding that the provision of humanitarian relief to the people in the affected areas was a high priority.

This was communicated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, today (Wednesday). The PM also discussed various areas of the UN’s work and cooperation with Pakistan, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, flood relief, food security, and ecosystem restoration.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Thousands of Govt Jobs for Educators

The premier commended the notable role of the United Nations (UN) in supporting Pakistan’s progress towards the attainment of the UN Agenda 2030.

He also underscored Pakistan’s firm commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in various areas for cooperation and development.

He highlighted Pakistan’s firm commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and mentioned that Pakistan had been contributing actively to the UN’s work, especially in the areas of peacekeeping, humanitarian action, climate change, and international cooperation for sustainable development.

PM Sharif further appreciated the significant role played by the UN in supporting Pakistan’s progress towards the attainment of UN Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also expressed serious concerns about the devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan, adding that the provision of humanitarian relief to the people in the affected areas was a high priority of his government.

Harneis briefed the latter about the UN’s ongoing activities in Pakistan, including in the areas of sustainable development, humanitarian assistance, environmental protection, food security, and climate change. He also reiterated the UN’s continued support to Pakistan in its ongoing endeavor for sustainable development and resilient recovery from the pandemic.

The envoy has been working as the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan since January 2020. He chairs the UN Country Team comprising all UN agencies, funds, and programs that are operational in Pakistan, and coordinates their activities to ensure the alignment of UN assistance with national development priorities and plans.