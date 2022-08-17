PCAA Urges Media Not to Sensationalize Arrival of ‘Suspicious’ Indian Airplane

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has declared that the chartered plane from India that landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) on Tuesday was not special in any way.

It has denied the recent reports that drew suspicions about the airplane’s mysterious arrival in the city on Monday and that it took off to Dubai with 12 high-profile Pakistanis.

The PCAA has also urged the media to refrain from creating a controversy over the issue.

It tweeted, “Few media platforms have been kicking up controversy regarding a chartered plane that flew in from India to Karachi yesterday”.

“PCAA requests all to follow a diversity of news sources including an official version in order to combat the menace of fake news,” it added.

The PCAA explained that the chartered aircraft, which was registered in the Marshall Islands, had no connection with the neighboring country besides its departure from Hyderabad, India, without any passengers.

It also confirmed that the plane had left Karachi Airport for Dubai after onboarding 12 passengers.

The recent event occurred a month after two other Indian planes landed in Karachi, reportedly on account of technical faults.