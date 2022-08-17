PCB Makes Unusual Changes in Schedule of Upcoming PSL Seasons

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the dates for the next four editions of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Traditionally, the PSL is held between February and March but due to the busy cricket schedule over the next few years, which includes the introduction of new franchise T20 tournaments around the world, PCB has decided not to set a fixed window for the tournament.

As announced earlier, the eighth edition of the tournament, which will be played in 2023, is going to be played in the usual window, February and March, but from 2024 onwards, the PSL will be held in windows.

The 9th edition of PSL will be held in January-February 2024, giving players ample time to prepare themselves before the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA.

March-May 2025 is the tentative window decided for the 10th edition of the tournament while the 11th edition is slated to be held in December-January 2025-26. The 2027 edition of PSL is set to be held in January-February.

Here are the tentative windows:

Edition Months Year PSL 8 February-March 2023 PSL 9 January-February 2024 PSL 10 March-May 2025 PSL 11 December-January 2025-26 PSL 12 January-February 2027

The schedule for the next four editions of the competition has not been finalized yet due to the unpredictable nature of the cricketing schedule around the world. The dates will be finalized closer to each tournament.