Ex-Refinery Price Formula for Petrol and Diesel Revised

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has revised the ex-refinery price formula of petrol and diesel based on platts indexes and de-linked with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) benchmark price.

This was revealed by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat. The committee met under the Chairpersonship of Kishwer Zehra here on Thursday.

The committee also discussed the performance and standards of Pakistan-based oil refineries.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman informed the Committee that 29 show cause notices and a fine of Rs. 39.9 million have been imposed on Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) for continued below standard services.

The committee showed displeasure at the absence of the Secretary Cabinet Division and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman. The committee directed to ensure their presence in the next meeting otherwise privilege motion would be moved against them.

The Committee discussed the “The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill)” in detail and passed the Bill unanimously.

Lawmakers Muhammad Sajjad, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, and mover of the Bills Ali Gohar Khan and Qadir Khan Mandokhail also attended the meeting.