Prisoners in Punjab Will Eat Daal Worth Rs. 35.5 Crore This Year

The Government of Punjab is going to serve about 1.417 million kilograms (kg) of lentils, chickpeas, and beans to the inmates in Punjab this year.

According to a report published by the Prisons Department Punjab in March, prisons across the province have around 51,684 inmates.

The data revealed that 364,700 kg of split chickpea lentils (chana daal) would be served to prisoners in the jails at a cost of Rs. 63.82 million, while 82,500 kg of red lentils (masoor daal) at Rs. 20.625 million. In addition to that, 86,050 kg of green gram (moong daal) at Rs. 12.3 million, and 158,850 kg of black lentils (maash daal) at a cost of Rs. 46.066 million.

Furthermore, 511,200 kilograms of chickpeas at Rs. 132.912 million, 214,100 kg of black chickpea (kala chana) at Rs. 35.54 million, and 165,250 kilograms of black-eyed pea (white lobia) at Rs. 46.27 million, would be provided to the prisoners. The amount totals to Rs. 355 million for all types of Daals.

The biggest supply of food for inmates is given to the prisons in Lahore, followed by Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

This year in Lahore, 111,650 kg of split chickpea lentils (chana daal), 24,350 kg of red lentils (masoor daal), 29,050 kg of green gram (moong dal), 49,150kg of black lentils (maash daal), 172,450kg of chickpeas and 65,050kg of black chickpeas (kaala chana), are going to be served in jails.

A notification issued by the Government of Punjab mentioned that the prisoners are served chicken six times a week throughout the province.