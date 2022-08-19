CarFirst is Shutting Down Operations in Pakistan

CarFirst has decided to wrap up its operations in Pakistan. The digital marketplace for selling cars made the official announcement via its official LinkedIn announcement earlier today.

The company was conceived in 2016 by Raja Murad Khan. It was a competitor to Pakwheels, Vava Cars, OLX car section, and a few other online buying and selling platforms.

Much like its competitors, CarFirst provided a digital marketplace to used car buyers. The company dabbled in automotive industry news and other services, however, its main focus was on buying and selling of cars.

According to details, CarFirst had 365 employees and had been operating for 6 years. Furthermore, the company got $89 million in funding during its tenure.

The company’s official post reads:

CarFirst has decided to shut down operations in Pakistan. We want to thank our team, partners, and most importantly our customers for their continued support throughout our journey. A team will stay in place to handle the entity’s closing and respond to queries from partners and customers throughout the closing period.

CarFirst isn’t the only company to face issues in Pakistan as the country’s tech-based services sector is going through a turbulent phase due to poor economic conditions forcing multiple players to pack their bags and call it a day.