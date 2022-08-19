Govt to Establish Halal Authority’s Regional and Port Offices

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has accorded approval for the establishment of the Pakistan Halal Authority’s (PHA) regional offices at provincial headquarters in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The decision was made during the fourth meeting of the Board of Governors chaired by Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch.

The board of governors also approved the opening of the Pakistan Halal Authority’s offices at all major seaports of the country including the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) in Balochistan.

The board of governors also authorized the recruitment process through National Testing Service (NTS) with strict compliance with provincial quota allocation.

On the direction of the federal minister Baloch, PHA has proposed a toll-free number facility #0800-halal for quick communication with consumers and companies. The minister said that along with the provision of desired information this toll-free number will help address the grievances of the consumers.

The government has also approved PHA business rules and certification marks regulation which is a milestone achieved by PHA. It is the first organization under the administrative control of MoST which have developed business rules to run its operations.

After approval of business rules, PHA can regulate halal products and services as per international practices by implementing a single Pakistan Halal logo as a mark of halal assurance. Halal certification marks are a key step for ease of doing business and single window operation, it will also provide registration and recognition of local/foreign Halal certification bodies (HCBs).

The minister reiterated that the regional and port offices of the Pakistan Halal Authority will help PHA to regulate halal products and services as per international practices and to promote the halal sector. He also stressed ensuring the transparency in recruitment process alongside the implementation of provincial quotas according to merit.

Baloch stated that the valuable input of shariah experts has also been incorporated in the development of halal certification of PHA.