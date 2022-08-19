Fighter Hasan Ali Sets His Eyes on National Comeback

Hasan Ali described himself as a “fighter” aiming to restore his place in the national team. In a video produced by PCB, the pacer admitted his inability to live up to expectations.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Decides to Leave Derbyshire for Another County Club

After being dropped from the Asia Cup 2022 and the Netherlands tour, PCB released a video of Hasan Ali practicing in the National High-Performance Centre.

Sharing the details, the pacer added that he is working on his ‘technical, tactical, physical, and mental’ weaknesses at NHCP.

Hasan Ali went on to say that he understands supporters’ dissatisfaction with his lack of form. However, he is ready to fight back because lows and highs are a part of any cricketer’s career. Hasan Ali stated that form is temporary and that it takes a few good games to get back into rhythm. The top bowler attributed his poor bowling performance to injuries and lack of fitness.

ALSO READ Pakistan Jumps to 3rd on ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table

Looking ahead, Hasan Ali hoped to rediscover his confidence and make captain Babar Azam, as well as the supporters, trust in him again. The renowned bowler has set his eyes on the upcoming National T20 competition, dubbing it as an excellent opportunity to showcase his talent once more.