Shan Masood Decides to Leave Derbyshire for Another County Club

Pakistan’s opening batter, Shan Masood, will say goodbye to the Derbyshire County Cricket Club at the end of 2022 after declining the new contract despite getting a better offer.

While speaking on the matter, Shan Masood extended his gratitude to Mickey Arthur and other coaching staff for their efforts in creating a brilliant dressing room environment.

Shan, who won the PCA award two times, said that Derbyshire is a good club with a very positive perspective and inclusive culture, and he sees the club achieving greater heights in the near future.

The left-handed opener continued by saying that although moving on from Derbyshire was a difficult choice for him, this would bring the next phase of his career.

Since the start of the ongoing County Cricket season, the 32-year-old batter has amassed 1,774 runs for Derbyshire, including two double centuries, with his highest score of 239 coming against Sussex.

Speaking on the matter, Mickey Arthur stated that bringing Shan Masood into the Derbyshire family was his main priority since he felt Shan was a talented cricketer and that he had demonstrated that during the season.

Arther, who served as Pakistan’s head coach, added that while it is not easy to lose a player of his caliber, the club tried its best to retain the opener for the upcoming season but it was unable to match the offer.

It should be noted that Shan Masood and Derbyshire had been negotiating an extension deal for the next season, but it failed to meet the offer, and Masood eventually decided to leave.