Pakistan Thumps India to Qualify for Semi-Finals of 2022 World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan’s junior squash team has successfully qualified for the semi-final stage after defeating arch-rivals India in the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Junior Squash Championship 2022.

National squash players, Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan defeated Indian opponents, Arnaav Sareen and Krishna Mishra in the quarter-finals and will now face Egypt in the semi-finals later today.

According to the details, in a team match, Noor Zaman played superbly throughout the game and gave his team an early lead after defeating Krishna by scores of 14/12, 11/8, and 11/4.

Hamza, on the other hand, also played magnificently as he defeated Sareen 2-1 with scores of 11/6, 1/11, 6/11, and 11/5. As a result of the unassailable 2-0 lead, Ashab Irfan qualified unopposed by his scheduled opponent Parth Ambani.

It is worth noting that the Green Shirts remained unbeaten in the group stage after defeating the Netherlands and Hong Kong on the second day of the tournament, as well as Guyana the day before.

In the group stage, Mohammad Ashab defeated his Dutch opponent in straight games before Noor Zaman advanced their lead with an 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, and 11-8 victory. In the third and final match between the two teams, Hamza Khan defeated Samuel Gerrits in straight games.