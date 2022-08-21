Youtube Mysteriously Goes Down in Pakistan [Update]

Update: After an outage lasting for around an hour, Youtube is now once again accessible in Pakistan. However, there has been no official comment by relevant authorities on the outage.

Youtube mysteriously went down in Pakistan on Sunday evening as users took to social media websites to look for answers for the outage.

Users of multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) reported that they are unable to access the website. However, youtube is accessible via the app.

It is pertinent to mention here that major websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even Youtube can face global outages at times. However, there was no global outage of Youtube today and users were only facing the issue in Pakistan.

There was no official response on the situation from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), or any ISP regarding the situation till the filing of this report.

Within minutes of the reported outage, the hashtag YouTubeDOWN was among the trending topics on Twitter.

Was wondering what happened to YouTube on the phone suddenly… 🤦‍♂️ — cyril almeida (@cyalm) August 21, 2022

Is YouTube down in Pakistan or is it only me? Need to upload a video. — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 21, 2022

YouTube has been blocked in Pakistan. Would the @GovtofPakistan explain why? Would @UsamaKhilji, @nighatdad please stand up. Are we living in the tribal age? Under what law is all of this happening? — Syed Muzamil Hasan Zaidi (@hoflolz) August 21, 2022

Dear @YouTube, Have you altered your services yourself in #Pakistan or is it @GovtofPakistan ?? — Umer Inam (@UmerInamPk) August 21, 2022

Is this Pakistan or Rwanda? Bhai YouTube kon band karta hai? How many times i need to remind this is 2022 not 1980s or 1990s — Abuzar Salman Niazi (@SalmanKNiazi1) August 21, 2022

This is a developing story.