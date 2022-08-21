Youtube Mysteriously Goes Down in Pakistan [Update]

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 21, 2022 | 7:52 pm

Update: After an outage lasting for around an hour, Youtube is now once again accessible in Pakistan. However, there has been no official comment by relevant authorities on the outage.

Youtube mysteriously went down in Pakistan on Sunday evening as users took to social media websites to look for answers for the outage.

Users of multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) reported that they are unable to access the website. However, youtube is accessible via the app.

It is pertinent to mention here that major websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even Youtube can face global outages at times. However, there was no global outage of Youtube today and users were only facing the issue in Pakistan.

There was no official response on the situation from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), or any ISP regarding the situation till the filing of this report.

Within minutes of the reported outage, the hashtag YouTubeDOWN was among the trending topics on Twitter.

 

This is a developing story.

 

