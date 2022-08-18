iPhone 14 is Launching Next Month [Leak]

Apple’s new iPhone launch may be closer than we think. Several leaks in the past predicted that we will see the iPhone 14 series in October due to supply chain delays, but now a new report from renowned Apple tipster Mark Gurman claims that it will happen as soon as September 7 this year.

Gurman cites industry sources saying that the announcement will take place on September 7 and the phones will go for sale on September 16.

Some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major new product release on September 16th.

Apple holds its iPhone launch events during the second half of every year, but these have become hyper-polished and highly produced live streams ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple employees have also started pre-recording segments of the event ahead of launch.

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models this year along with new Mac computers, iPads, and a new Apple Watch. This year’s iPhone lineup is expected to bring a refresh. The Cupertino giant is expected to replace the Mini model with a new iPhone 14 Max, which will mostly be the same as the vanilla iPhone 14, but in a larger size.

The pro siblings including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are here to stay. Rumor has it that only the upper-end models will get Apple’s new A16 chips while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will stick to last year’s A15 Bionic. The pro models will also have pill-shaped punch-hole cutouts, better speakers, and battery life compared to their predecessors. You can read more details in the report below.

