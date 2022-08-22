Punjab Govt Schools to Get Performance-based Non-Salary Budget

Government schools in Punjab will receive a non-salary budget (NSB) based on their performance besides the allocation of a separate budget for furniture, part-time coaches, and construction.

Deductions in the NSB will be made for poor performance and enrolment rates, while a supplementary budget will be set aside for the recruitment of part-time teachers on their exceptional performance.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Dates for Matric and Intermediate Exams Results

An additional budget of 14 percent will be allocated for the construction of run-down classrooms and additional classrooms, and a twenty percent addition will be allocated for increasing enrollment. Another increment worth nine percent will be awarded to schools in villages and remote areas.

Furthermore, the additional budget will be transferred to the accounts of appropriate authorities. The funds will then be used with the approval of the school authorities and will be subject to annual audits.

ALSO READ Punjab Bans School Teachers From Using YouTube

The budgetary allocation formula that controls how the budget will be spent will depend on the number of enrolled students in a school.

Punjab Association of Subject Specialists (PASS) President, Rana Atta Muhammad, revealed that the addition to the budget is an encouraging step for the future because the existing NSB was spent on electricity bills alone.