Punjab Announces Dates for Matric and Intermediate Exams Results

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have finalized the dates for the announcement of the results of the annual examinations of classes 10 and 12.

According to details, all BISEs will announce the final results of class 10 on 31 August while class 12 results will be declared on 20 October. The dates for the results of classes 9 and 11 will be announced later.

The dates were finalized during a recent meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) in which chairpersons of all nine BISEs participated.

Chairpersons of BISE Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha attended the meeting.

The annual exams of class 11 under all BISEs started on 6 July and ended on 26 July. The final papers of class 12 started on 18 June and ended on 4 July.

Whereas, the annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June. The final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May.

Last month, it was reported that a summary sent to the Punjab cabinet by all BISEs seeking a change in the grading system of the matric and inter exams is pending for three years.

The summary was prepared in 2019 and was supposed to take effect in 2021. Under the summary, students were supposed to get numbers in exams held in 2019.

Students were supposed to get both numbers and grades in exams held in 2020. Whereas, they were supposed to receive only grades in exams held in 2021. However, they will receive only numbers in exams held this year as the provincial government hasn’t approved the summary yet.