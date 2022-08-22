Schedule Announced for Pakistan’s Home Series Against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed details of England’s tour of Pakistan for three Tests, which will be played in December. This will be England’s second half of the tour, following seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore from 20 September to 2 October.

Ben Stokes’ side will open the tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from 1-5 December, before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from 9-13 December. Karachi will host the third Test from 17-21 December.

This will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three. When England last toured Pakistan in 2005, they lost the Multan Test by 22 runs. The venue has staged five Tests, with Pakistan winning three and losing one.

Schedule of Tests:

Dates Fixture Venue 1-5 December 1st Test Rawalpindi 9-13 December 2nd Test Multan 17-21 December 3rd Test Karachi

Schedule of T20Is (matches to start at 1930 PKT):