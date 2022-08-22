Scientists Finally Discover Biggest Weakness in All Coronavirus Variants

It has been more than two-and-a-half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although numerous vaccines have been developed since then, thousands of cases and deaths are reported every week. However, scientists in Canada have discovered the ‘most important weakness’ of all major coronavirus variants, which can be targeted by antibodies that neutralize the virus.

This was revealed in a medical research study at the University of British Columbia that will make it possible to develop an effective treatment.

During the research, cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) was used to reveal the atomic-level structure of the vulnerable spot on the virus’ spike protein, known as an epitope -or part, to which an antibody attaches. The study showed that an antibody component called ‘VH Ab6’ is capable of binding to this part of the virus and neutralizing all the variants of the coronavirus.

The researchers said that the virus has the ability to mutate rapidly and become resistant to the most currently available antibody treatments, vaccinations, and disease-induced immunity. They explained that the study, which uncovered the weak fragments and neutralizing antibodies in all the variants, will make it possible to develop treatments that can be universally helpful.

The body naturally produces antibodies to fight diseases, while they are also produced in laboratories to treat various diseases. Several antibody treatments have also been developed to treat COVID-19 but their efficacy has been reduced against highly mutated strains such as Omicron.

The researchers stated that antibodies bind to a virus in a specific way but this cannot happen when the virus mutates, which is why they are looking for antibodies that can neutralize the virus despite the mutations.

The antibody component identified in the research was effective against the coronavirus variants alpha, beta, delta, omicron, and others as it was able to bind to the spike protein and neutralize them.

The researchers added that identifying the vulnerable parts of the virus will facilitate the development of new treatments since the part they discovered remains unchanged across the variants. Owing to this, effective treatments against new strains of the virus will be possible in the future.