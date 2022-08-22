Shadab Khan and 42 Other Pakistani Players Register for BBL 12 Draft

Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan, alongside 11 other international superstars, has been included in the platinum category of the draft for the 12th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ALSO READ Shan Masood Set to Play for Yorkshire County Club Next Season

The star all-rounder’s participation in the entire tournament is still a doubt due to Pakistan’s jam-packed schedule later in the year and it is expected that he will only be partially available for the tournament. Pakistan’s series against England, New Zealand, and West Indies are likely to coincide with Australia’s premier T20 tournament.

Shadab was part of the Sydney Sixers in the previous edition of the tournament and will be eligible for retention in the platinum category in the upcoming draft.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Shadab is one of 43 Pakistani players to have registered in the draft. Veteran pacers, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, former captains, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez, explosive batters, Asif Ali and Azam Khan, and talented young cricketers such as Shahnawaz Dahani, Musa Khan, and Zeeshan Zameer are some of the Pakistani players eligible for selection.

It was expected that star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan will also be included in the draft but they have decided to back out of the tournament due to international commitments.

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, West Indian trio Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo, and English quartet, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, and David Willey are the other 11 players included in the platinum category in the draft.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Joins Abdul Qadir and Wasim Akram in Unique Records

Here are all the Pakistani players in the draft: