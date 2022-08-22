Larkana Announces Week-Long Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The district administration of Larkana has decided to keep all public and private educational institutes in the district closed due to the anticipated heavy monsoon rainfall.

According to the official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Larkana, all public and private schools and colleges in the district will remain closed from 22 August, Monday, to 27 August, Saturday.

All educational institutes in the district will reopen on 29 August, Monday. The development comes after the Sindh government declared 23 districts calamity-hit following torrential monsoon rains and subsequent heavy floods.

According to the official notification issued by the Relief Commissioner Sindh, Baqaullah Unar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Nawabshah, Naushero Feroze, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, and Malir (Karachi) have been declared calamity-hit.

In a similar development, the Balochistan government has decided to keep all public and private educational institutes in the province closed during the ongoing week due to inclement weather conditions.

According to the official notification issued by Secretary Balochistan’s School Education Department (SED), all public and private schools in Balochistan will observe holidays from 22 August, Monday, to 26 August, Friday. The schools will reopen on 27 August, Saturday.