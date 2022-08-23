EDP Working on Power Sector Indigenization Plan to Reduce Import Bill

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has identified several sectors and products under Power Sector Indigenization Plan (PSIP) to reduce the import bill by enhancing local production of power equipment like heavy engineering goods, switchgear, Extra-High Voltage (EHV) panel, energy meters and a list of similar products.

While talking to Propakistani, EDB officials revealed that the sectors have been identified in consultation with concerned stakeholders to reduce the import bill of power equipment.

The officials further said that according to PSIP, the local production of power equipment will be increased by working on the sectors including heavy engineering goods, iron and steel, switchgear and Extra-High Voltage (EHV) panel, energy meters, cable, and conductor, insulators, lightning arrestors, towers and poles, overhead transmission line fittings and hardware, solar panels and allied equipment, wind power equipment, transmission line construction and services, and capacitors.

The officials said that EDB is implementing efforts to enhance the base of local equipment not only to cater to the demand of distribution and transmission side but also to develop the higher capacity equipment along with upgrading the technology base.

The officials added that after the identification of these sectors, the next step is to decide on tax exemptions and incentives for them for increasing their local production as Pakistan’s energy sector heavily relies on imports.

EDB officials further said that Pakistan’s power equipment manufacturing industry now produces energy equipment up to 220 Kilo Volt-Amps (kVA) from 132 kVA in most cases. Currently, around 10 percent of the total demand is being fulfilled through the local industry besides exporting certain equipment to earn foreign exchange for the country, the officials revealed.

The Engineering Development Board is preparing the PSIP with the support of the Ministry of Energy for the development of the generation, transmission, and distribution of power equipment.