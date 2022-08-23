Karachi Board Announces Schedule of Postponed Intermediate Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Karachi has announced the schedule for annual intermediate exams that were postponed earlier this month.

According to details, BISE Karachi’s annual intermediate exams originally scheduled for 12 August will now be held on 23 August. BISE Karachi had postponed the exams due to monsoon rainfall in the provincial capital.

ALSO READ Nawabshah Announces Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The exams will be held in the same centers and at the same timings. Students will be allowed to use already-issued roll number slips.

Heavy downpours earlier this month disrupted everyday life in Karachi, including annual inter exams. As a result, the board rescheduled a number of inter exams.

BISE Karachi had also postponed the exams scheduled on 11 and 13 August. The postponed exams for 11 August were held on 22 August and 13 August will be held on 24 August.

In a similar development, the district administrations of Nawabshah and Larkana have announced the closure of public and private educational institutes in anticipation of new spells of rainfalls in the two cities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nawabshah has announced two holidays for schools and colleges on 23 and 24 August while DC Larkana has announced 6 holidays from 22 to 27 August.