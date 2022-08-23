Nawabshah Announces Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The district administration of Nawabshah has decided to shut down all public and private educational institutes in the district due to heavy monsoon rainfall.

According to the official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nawabshah, all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on 23 and 24 August.

Educational institutes in the district will reopen on 25 August, Thursday. The development comes after the Sindh government declared 23 districts calamity-hit following torrential monsoon rains and subsequent heavy floods.

This year’s monsoon rainfall has caused devastation in different parts of the country, especially Sindh, claiming the lives of hundreds of people, killing thousands of cattle, and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees.

In a similar recent development, Larkana is currently observing a week-long closure of schools and colleges due to the predicted torrential rain in the district.

In an official notification, DC Larkana announced that all public and private educational institutes in the district will remain closed from 22 to 27 August. The schools and colleges will reopen on 29 August.